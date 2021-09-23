Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $67.50

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.50, but opened at $61.00. Discovery shares last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery comprises 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

