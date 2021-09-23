Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $256.00 price objective on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $215.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $60,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

