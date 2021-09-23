Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $415.90

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $415.90 and last traded at $415.18, with a volume of 4291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $400.59.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

Get Atlassian alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.59. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -145.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.