Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.75. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,445 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on HYZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
