Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

TLIS opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). As a group, research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Talis Biomedical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

