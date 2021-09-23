Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
TLIS opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Talis Biomedical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
