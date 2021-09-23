PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.17. PBF Energy shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5,207 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 447,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

