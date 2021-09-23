PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.17. PBF Energy shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5,207 shares.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.98.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 447,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
