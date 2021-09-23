ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Short Interest Up 21.4% in August

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 378,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

