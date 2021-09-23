Comparing Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

This table compares Franklin Resources and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 15.65% 13.73% 7.23% Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Franklin Resources and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.76 $798.90 million $2.61 11.71 Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.30 $33.02 million $0.45 29.87

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Franklin Resources and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 3 2 0 1.70 Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential downside of 14.27%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 77.08%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Franklin Resources pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Vinci Partners Investments on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.