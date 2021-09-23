Financial Contrast: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) vs. The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Macerich and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Macerich 5 4 3 0 1.83 Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83

The Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $17.73, indicating a potential downside of 0.41%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than The Macerich.

Profitability

This table compares The Macerich and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Macerich -36.62% -10.81% -3.31% Ladder Capital 4.69% 0.87% 0.23%

Dividends

The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. The Macerich pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Macerich and Ladder Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Macerich $786.03 million 4.82 -$230.20 million $2.16 8.24 Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.69 -$14.44 million $0.31 35.77

Ladder Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Macerich. The Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The Macerich has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of The Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of The Macerich shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats The Macerich on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

