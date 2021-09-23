Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

SBLK has been the topic of several other reports. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of SBLK opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 75.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 695,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 298,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $4,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

