South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

SSB stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. South State has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

