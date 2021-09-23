South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.
SSB stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. South State has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
