Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.0% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.