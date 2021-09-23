Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.69.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.99 on Monday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $540.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.