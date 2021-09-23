Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYNE. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

ZYNE stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

