BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.23.

H opened at C$31.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$18.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$26.38 and a 1 year high of C$32.14.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

