BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.23.
H opened at C$31.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$18.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$26.38 and a 1 year high of C$32.14.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
