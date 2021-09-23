Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.89.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Saputo has a one year low of C$32.05 and a one year high of C$42.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

