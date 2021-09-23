Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Raised to $19.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
CENX stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.82. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
