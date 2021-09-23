Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Raised to $19.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CENX stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.82. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

