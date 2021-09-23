Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.60. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

