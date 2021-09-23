AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.69 on Monday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $486.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.79.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

