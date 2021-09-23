Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Axonics stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

