Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Repurchase $100.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

CBRL opened at $139.21 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

