Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AAALF stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.