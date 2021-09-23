Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,157.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

