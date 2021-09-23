Zacks: Brokerages Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to post sales of $127.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.10 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $127.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $511.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

Shares of MSTR opened at $599.61 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $144.60 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

