Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLAKY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

