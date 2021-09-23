Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

BAK opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Braskem has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. On average, analysts expect that Braskem will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Braskem during the second quarter valued at $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Braskem during the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem during the second quarter valued at $1,276,000.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

