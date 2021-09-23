Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Shares of BMA opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco Macro by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Banco Macro by 103.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

