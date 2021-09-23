Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

