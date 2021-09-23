Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $200.00

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 198.96 ($2.60), with a volume of 396955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.40 ($2.45).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £552.55 million and a P/E ratio of 71.03.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

