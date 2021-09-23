RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,608.30

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,608.30 ($34.08) and traded as low as GBX 2,605 ($34.03). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,605 ($34.03), with a volume of 99,932 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,608.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,495.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

