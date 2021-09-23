W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.99

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $69.97, with a volume of 736214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

GRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after acquiring an additional 940,160 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,756,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6,772.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 136,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.