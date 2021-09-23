Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £34.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,058.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,218.82. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

