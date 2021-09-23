Nord/LB Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.45 ($100.53).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €82.44 ($96.99) on Monday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €84.87 and a 200 day moving average of €78.71.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.