Nord/LB Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.45 ($100.53).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €82.44 ($96.99) on Monday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €84.87 and a 200 day moving average of €78.71.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

