Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €71.00 by UBS Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

BC8 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €155.63 ($183.09).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €62.44 ($73.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.80. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 1-year high of €66.28 ($77.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.