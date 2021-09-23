National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 1,050 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 947 ($12.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 944.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 919.42. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85).

In related news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total transaction of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). Insiders have purchased 48 shares of company stock valued at $45,040 in the last quarter.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

