Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 78,460 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,031% compared to the average daily volume of 2,506 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 0.18. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

