Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Financial Review

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $257.62 million 2.64 $37.27 million $1.32 18.24 Truxton $33.07 million 5.25 $11.15 million N/A N/A

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Central Pacific Financial and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Truxton.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 21.60% 10.20% 0.81% Truxton 35.88% N/A N/A

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Truxton on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Truxton

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.