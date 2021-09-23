Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) & BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Critical Contrast

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get BioAtla alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioAtla and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 114.54%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.51%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than BioAtla.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $430,000.00 2,389.29 -$35.85 million N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 257.69 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -0.93

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioAtla.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics N/A -85.68% -54.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioAtla beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.