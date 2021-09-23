Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $111.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.20 billion and the highest is $116.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $96.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $475.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

AMZN stock opened at $3,380.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,425.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,348.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 61.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,799,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

