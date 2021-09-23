Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

GNTX stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

