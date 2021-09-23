$68.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce $68.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.30 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $59.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $283.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $285.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $318.04 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $325.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

PING stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.