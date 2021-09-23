Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Rises By 25.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of NDGPY opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.
About Nine Dragons Paper
