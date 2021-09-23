Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Rises By 25.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NDGPY opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

