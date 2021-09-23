Opsens (TSE:OPS) PT Raised to C$6.00

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.

OPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. M Partners set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Opsens in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.17. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$330.06 million and a P/E ratio of 441.43.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opsens will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

