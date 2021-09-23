National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$98.85.

TSE:NA opened at C$95.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$96.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.57. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$62.50 and a 52 week high of C$101.43. The firm has a market cap of C$32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8100003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

