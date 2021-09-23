Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.80. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 1,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $326.42 million, a P/E ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELLO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ellomay Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ellomay Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Ellomay Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

