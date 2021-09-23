Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

