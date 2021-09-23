Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $1.66. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 636,558 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on NERV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $71.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

