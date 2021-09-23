Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 2.09. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inotiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.