Piper Sandler Cuts Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $15.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.79.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.05. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,282,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after buying an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

