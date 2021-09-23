Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock.

FTCV stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

In other Fintech Acquisition Corp. V news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 123,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,531,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 940,439 shares of company stock worth $11,416,060 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

